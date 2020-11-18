Pfizer said Wednesday it will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine “within days” after the shots proved to be 95% at the conclusion of its late-stage trial.

The New York company said it counted 170 cases within its 43,000-member trial and that all but eight of the infections were in the placebo group.

The results are a slight improvement over preliminary results that showed 90% efficacy and on par with early results from Moderna, another front-runner in the race for a vaccine that can bring COVID-19 to manageable levels in 2021.

Pfizer said the shots were effective across age, gender, race and ethnicity groups. The trial didn’t run into safety concerns, with small percentages of participants getting a headache or fatigue.

The Trump administration says it expects the FDA to approve vaccine candidates quickly, allowing them to dispatch the shots within 24 hours of emergency-use authorization as part of its Operation Warp Speed.

Health workers will be first in line as states finalized their distribution plans, followed by other essential workers, seniors and people with high-risk conditions. The general public should get a crack at immunization by April, according to federal timelines.

Pfizer says it can produce 50 million doses — it is a two-dose vaccine, so enough for 25 million people — in the U.S. by the end of the year, so the government is hoping to bring multiple vaccine candidates to market to maximize production.

