ST. LOUIS (AP) - A mother fatally shot her 5-year-old son before turning the gun on herself in a murder-suicide early Wednesday in a south St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. Wednesday to an area near Carondelet Park for reports of a shooting, police said. Arriving officers found the woman and her child dead, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of the woman or her son.

St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence this year, including shootings involving children. More than 100 children have been victims of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.