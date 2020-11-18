Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday that a top cybersecurity official’s decision to tell President Trump he lost the election cost him his job.

Mr. Trump fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs on Tuesday evening after taking issue with Mr. Krebs‘ comments asserting the security of the 2020 election.

Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump needs to “get out of your bubble” and prepare to hand over power to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Last night—continuing President Trump’s outrageous and dishonest behavior—President Trump fired our country’s chief election security officer, Chris Krebs, an honorable public servant, because he confirmed that our elections were secure—reinforcing the number one rule of working for Donald Trump: you can never tell the truth,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor. “But no matter who he fires, or how many times he tweets, President Trump cannot change reality. He lost the presidential election.”

Mr. Schumer said it is time for Mr. Trump to “quit the nonsense” and urged his GOP colleagues to tell the president to move on.

From a personal Twitter account on Wednesday, Mr. Krebs sought to clarify his earlier statements on the election.

“Rumor Control: I never claimed there wasn’t fraud in the election, bc that’s not CISA’s job - it’s a law enforcement matter,” Mr. Krebs tweeted. “We did provide info on measures elec officials use to prevent and detect dead voters, tho. Don’t buy it. And think 2x before sharing.”

Last week, CISA issued a statement that said no evidence exists that any votes were changed, compromised, deleted, or lost in the November election. The statement called the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Krebs said on Twitter, “On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’ #Protect2020.”

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Krebs had stated “highly inaccurate” information about the security of the 2020 election, in the president’s tweets announcing Mr. Krebs‘ firing.

