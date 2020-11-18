The Trump campaign requested a recount in two Wisconsin counties Wednesday.

It’s the latest move in President Trump’s reelection bid to keep presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden out of the White House come January.

The petition for a recount for Milwaukee and Dane counties was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission after the Trump campaign claimed there were illegally altered and issued absentee ballots.

The campaign also asserts Wisconsin voter ID laws were circumvented.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way. Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements. We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted,” said Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign.

“We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country,” he added.

The campaign is paying $3 million to the state to cover the cost of the recounts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.