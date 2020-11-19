The Air Force has chosen six finalists for the location of the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command.

The candidates are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Port San Antonio in Texas and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.

Communities from across 24 states were evaluated as potential locations for the new space headquarters. Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs will remain the headquarters until a decision is made — preferably in early 2021.

The Department of the Air Force will conduct virtual and on-site visits at each location to assess which would be best suited for the role, officials said.

