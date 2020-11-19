The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said it is strongly recommending against travel this Thanksgiving but issued guidance for hosts and guests who gather anyway, from maintaining distance at transportation hubs to bringing your own food and utensils when mixing households.

“Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving,” the update guidance says. “Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Officials said they’re concerned about people spreading disease on modes of travel and depots where people tend to crowd together.

People who travel a short distance by car, instead of planes or trains. might be limiting their risk — especially if they don’t have to stop for gas — but mixing households still poses jeopardy, the agency said.

The CDC said people should think about whether they will be able to take basic precautions en route or if they’ll come into contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19.

College students returning home from campus should limit their activities for as much as possible in the days leading to their travel, to limit the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus at home. Families who celebrate with someone who has an underlying health condition should consider wearing masks in the home and ensure ventilation.

Hosts should consider having an outdoor meal, if possible, offer single-use utensils and limit the number of people in food-prep areas.

The agency issued its recommendations as the national death toll passes a quarter-million and hospitalizations approach 80,000, up from compared to 36,000 on Oct. 18.

“We’re alarmed,” said Henry Walke, the CDC’s incident manager for the coronavirus.

Dr. Walke said he hasn’t seen his own parents since January and is staying home for Thanksgiving instead of traveling to see them.

The fact that CDC officials briefed reporters at all was somewhat noteworthy.

Governors have been proposing a patchwork of ideas for controlling the spread while President Trump contests election results and focuses on pharmaceutical solutions to COVID-19, such as vaccines and therapeutics, instead of mitigation in the near term.

Vaccines are zipping through the pipeline, giving the world hope, but over 1,000 Americans are dying per day in the meantime.

“There is reason for hope,” Dr. Walke said of the vaccine. “But it’s not here yet.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.