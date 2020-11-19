A man who served as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp has lost his appeal to stop his deportation, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger was ordered ousted because of his time at a camp that was part of the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system in Germany, which kept mainly Russian, Dutch and Polish citizens in what an immigration judge ruled were “atrocious” conditions.

Berger had appealed the judge’s ruling but the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his effort.

“Berger’s willing service as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp cannot be erased and will not be ignored,” said Brian C. Rabbitt, acting assistant attorney general.

The immigration court found Berger guarded prisoners as they were put to forced labor, and as the camp was abandoned amid in 1945 as Allied troops advanced he guarded the prisoners during the forced evacuation.

Berger had claimed he was ordered to work at the camp, but the judge said he never sought a transfer and continues to receive a pension from Germany for his wartime service.

He has lived in the U.S. since the 1950s.

