The two GOP canvassers who relented and agreed to certify the election results in Wayne County, Michigan earlier this week now want to take it back, saying they were pressured into going along and that it doesn’t appear the state is going to comply with an apparent agreement to audit the results.

After an initial deadlock on Tuesday, canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann agreed to certify the results with an apparent understanding that there would be an audit later on.

But Ms. Palmer indicated that it doesn’t appear Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson viewed the audit resolution as binding and said she wants to rescind her vote to certify the results.

“I initially voted not to certify the election, and I still believe this vote should not be certified and the State Board of Canvassers should canvass for an additional period,” reads an affidavit signed by Ms. Palmer and dated Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, the canvassers deadlocked 2-2 after Ms. Palmer and Mr. Hartmann voted against certifying the election results over questions about absentee poll books being out of balance in Detroit.

They ultimately relented; a deadlocked vote would have kicked the certification process up to the state.

It’s unclear whether the affidavits will have any practical effect. Ms. Benson said Wednesday that all 83 counties in the state have voted to certify their election results.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet on Monday.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated President Trump in the state by more than 150,000 votes, according to unofficial results.

Mr. Trump’s team had filed a lawsuit in the state alleging that poll watchers didn’t have sufficient access to watching the vote counting.

