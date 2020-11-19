The chairs of key House committees warned the head of the General Services Administration on Thursday that she may be breaking the law by not granting presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden access to transition resources.

They demanded a personal briefing from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy by Monday.

“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote.

They said Mr. Biden and his team have earned the right to transition resources as the apparent successful candidate, according to the terms of the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 and the funding bill Congress approved this fall, setting aside millions of dollars to assist with the change in power.

Despite trailing substantially in the projected national vote and Electoral College, President Trump has refused to concede, saying he believes the election was swayed by fraud. His attempts to prove that in courts, or to make up ground in recounts, have so far been futile.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.