Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that he hasn’t ruled out legal action to try to force the Trump administration to officially recognize him as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Mr. Biden said he believes the country will be better off if he avoids legal action, but said the option is still on the table.

“We haven’t ruled it out,” Mr. Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr. Biden’s comments came hours after Mr. Trump’s legal team — represented by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — continued to drive home allegations that the election was stolen from President Trump in a widespread voter fraud scheme orchestrated by bad actors at home and abroad.

It also followed news reports that Mr. Trump had invited Michigan election officials to the White House on Friday, and called canvassers in the state as part of the ongoing effort to call into question the results of the election.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump’s actions are “incredibly irresponsible” and send a “damaging message” to the rest of the world about how the nation’s democracy functions.

“What the president is doing now is, is really, um, it is going to be another incident where he will go down in history where he is one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history,” Mr. Biden said.

“It is hard to fathom how this man thinks. It is hard to fathom,” he said. “I am confident he knows that he hasn’t won and is not going to be able to win and we are going to be sworn in on Jan. 20.”

