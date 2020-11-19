A judge tossed a legal challenge Thursday in Arizona brought by the state’s Republican Party in an attempt to delay certifying the state’s election results.

The Arizona Republican Party had asked a state court earlier this month to halt Maricopa County from certifying its official results before conducting an audit of certain precincts.

Specifically, the complaint filed in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona last Thursday wanted the judge to order Maricopa County to conduct a hand-recount and audit of at least 2% of its polling precincts, which would be 15 precincts out of 748.

It’s a state Mr. Trump won in 2016 by 3.5%, but he’s now lagging by roughly 10,000 ballots, or .3%.

