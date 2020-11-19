FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been accused of illegally killing a trophy deer on a private property in the state and then lying about where it happened.

Conservation officers began investigating the killing earlier this month after receiving a photo of the dead animal that had been circulating online, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday in a news release.

When the officers met with Robert Koch, authorities say Koch told them he shot the buck on a private property in Kenton County after getting permission to hunt there. But the landowner told officers no one had permission to hunt on the property.

Hunters are required to report their harvest through Telecheck, an automated game harvest check-in system, by midnight on the day the animal is recovered and before processing the carcass.

Koch, 58, told officers he falsely reported that he killed the dear in nearby Owen County “to avoid speculation” about where he killed the animal, officials said. He has been charged with improperly reporting the harvest, hunting on private property without permission and illegally killing the deer.

Koch kept the buck in Franklin County and planned on getting it mounted, state officials said. Officers seized the the carcass as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release said, and Koch faces additional charges for drug possession.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.