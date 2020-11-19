CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph (161 kph), destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences, police said. Dylan Milota was driving a 2019 Tesla S Tuesday night when he lost control, left the road and traveled more than 300 feet (91 meters) before stopping, according to Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton.

The car sheared off a power pole at the base, knocked down two trees and a telephone junction box, police said. Batteries tossed from the Tesla in the collision landed in a person’s lap and on a bed in a nearby residence, causing the bedding to ignite, police said. Police said hundreds of batteries used to power the vehicle were strewn around in the crash.

A tire ripped from the car also struck the siding of a nearby apartment building with such force that it ruptured the water pipes in the wall, destroying part of an apartment, police added.

Milota, 21, fled the crash scene on foot and police arrested him about three blocks away, Eaton said. Milota was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is facing misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of marijuana, hit and run, criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangering, Eaton said.

Police urged residents to be aware of potentially hazardous batteries that could still remain in the area of the crash. The batteries could cause burns, release toxic fumes and could leak harmful substances, police said.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.