President Trump on Thursday invited the Republican leaders of Michigan’s legislature to the White House as his legal team engages in a long-shot strategy to create enough doubt about the election results to persuade GOP legislators in states won by presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden instead to choose pro-Trump electors.

Mr. Trump is expected to meet with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield at the White House on Friday.

A visibly disgusted Mr. Biden said the president’s apparent wooing of the GOP state legislators shows that he is “one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.”

“There’s questions whether it’s even legal,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s going to be interesting to see who shows up [at the White House meeting]. We won Michigan. It’s going to be certified.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said she hopes the GOP statehouse leaders wear masks and stay safe if they do end up visiting the White House.

“All the meetings in the world, though, can’t take away from the fact that Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes,” she said. “So we will be sending a slate of electors that reflects the will of the people of Michigan at the end of this process.”

Mr. Shirkey told The Detroit News on Tuesday that he doesn’t expect the results of the state’s presidential race to change as lawmakers examine the voting process.

“Elections have consequences,” he said.

The meeting comes after the president’s legal team held a press conference on Thursday to outline what lawyers called widespread and coordinated election fraud directed by top Democrats. Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani emphasized that the examples of alleged election fraud were perpetrated by Democrats, in Democratic-controlled cities such as Philadelphia and Detroit, in a “common scheme” at the direction of Democratic mega-donor George Soros and even Mr. Biden himself.

People familiar with the Trump strategy said it’s an argument likely to appeal to at least some Republican state legislators in key contested states. Republicans control the legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona — all states listed on the Trump team’s “pathways to victory.” Only Nevada’s legislature is controlled by Democrats.

Time is running out to litigate cases of voter fraud in court before states are scheduled to certify the election results. Georgia is due to certify its results on Friday, Michigan and Pennsylvania on Monday, Arizona on Nov. 30, with Wisconsin and Nevada on Dec. 1.

Mr. Biden won all of those states, according to reported vote totals and calls by major news organizations. But if a state election board fails to certify presidential electors by the Dec. 8 “safe harbor” deadline, it would give momentum to Republican-controlled state legislatures to select an electoral slate that supports Mr. Trump — especially if there’s suspicion of widespread fraud.

