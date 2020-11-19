Sen. Mitt Romney blasted President Trump’s legal battles over the election outcome, calling them an effort to “subvert the will of the people” and among the worst presidential actions imaginable.

The Utah Republican and defeated 2012 Republican presidential nominee said Mr. Trump was throwing up flimsy and unproven assertions in court and accused him of trying to intimidate local officials.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Mr. Romney wrote in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account.

Mr. Romney, who is the only senator in U.S. history to vote to remove from office a president of his own party, called Mr. Trump’s efforts a historic-scale crime.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president,” he concluded.

