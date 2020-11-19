WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed Saturday in Waterloo.

Authorities identified the victim as Jada Young-Mills, 27, of Waterloo, the Courier reported.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has said that deputies who heard gunshots in the area around midnight found Young-Mills inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested Lasondra Annette Johnson, 36, of Waterloo, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting. She is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.

