Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, was upstaged during his own press conference Thursday by a mysterious dark substance that dripped down both sides of his face while he spoke during a lengthy press conference.

The unknown liquid, which many social media users assumed to be hair dye, could be seen dripping from near each of Mr. Giuliani’s ears and running down his cheeks while he addressed reporters.

Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, effectively grew wet sideburns while he spoke. The substance left a dark, narrow line on the sides of his face as gravity dragged it down to his jaw.

The substance could be clearly seen beginning roughly an hour after the press conference started when Mr. Giuliani approached the podium and took questions from reporters in attendance.

The press conference was held by Mr. Trump’s lawyers to discuss their ongoing efforts to reverse his projected loss to Democratic challenger and presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The word “sweating” quickly began trending on Twitter.

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to be sweating a dark colour from his temples as he gave a news conference.



Latest news from the US here: https://t.co/zFeaRB4gbw pic.twitter.com/4SDSy8zLtn — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 19, 2020

Rudy leaking from both ears… pic.twitter.com/MJCp5s8sV7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

