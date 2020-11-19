Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, was upstaged during his own press conference Thursday by a mysterious dark substance that dripped down both sides of his face while he spoke during a lengthy press conference.
The unknown liquid, which many social media users assumed to be hair dye, could be seen dripping from near each of Mr. Giuliani’s ears and running down his cheeks while he addressed reporters.
Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, effectively grew wet sideburns while he spoke. The substance left a dark, narrow line on the sides of his face as gravity dragged it down to his jaw.
The substance could be clearly seen beginning roughly an hour after the press conference started when Mr. Giuliani approached the podium and took questions from reporters in attendance.
The press conference was held by Mr. Trump’s lawyers to discuss their ongoing efforts to reverse his projected loss to Democratic challenger and presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.
The word “sweating” quickly began trending on Twitter.
