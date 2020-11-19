The Smithsonian Institution announced Thursday that all of its reopened facilities will temporarily close next week amid pandemic concerns.

The closures are “[d]ue to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” according to a press release. Moreover, a reopen date has not been set “due to the changing nature of the situation.”

Eight facilities will close Monday including: National Air and Space Museum; National Museum of African American History and Culture; National Museum of American History; National Museum of the American Indian; National Portrait Gallery; National Zoo; Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum; and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide and D.C. health officials on Thursday reported the seven-day average daily case rate per 100,000 people is 22.1, and the rate of transmission is 1.29, both of which are in the “red” zone of reopening phases.

Moreover, 213 newly confirmed cases brings the total to 19,678, and two additional deaths raises the toll to 667. On Tuesday, the District reported 245 new cases, setting a record as the second highest daily case rate since May.

