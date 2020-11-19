LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police says one of its officers was involved in a shooting Thursday that left a suspect injured.

The officer wasn’t injured in the shooting that occurred in Los Lunas on the southern outskirts of metro Albuquerque, the State Police said in a brief statement.

The statement provided no details on the circumstances of the shooting, the identities of those involved or the condition of the injured suspect.

