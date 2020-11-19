Sen. Tammy Duckworth said President Trump’s decision to reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan may result in more of them in “body bags.”

The Illinois Democrat, who is also an Iraq War veteran, blasted Mr. Trump for a move that will bring troop levels to 2,500 in both nations by mid-January.

“All of the military commanders have spoken up and say this is the wrong thing to do,” she told reporters Tuesday.

The commander in chief has long said that both conflicts have turned into “endless wars” that he intends to stop.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has been tasked with implementing Mr. Trump’s plan.

“We want our troops home, but let’s not bring them home in body bags,” Ms. Duckworth continued. “And that’s potentially what’s going to happen if this president gets his way and puts his own political timeline ahead of our national security.”

Any deal between the U.S. and Afghanistan aims to have all American troops out of the nation by May 2021.

