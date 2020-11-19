The Trump campaign announced Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Michigan after Wayne County Republican officials said they want to reverse their votes to certify the results.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” said Rudolph Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney.

The federal lawsuit argued there was an equal protection violation in parts of Michigan where Republican poll watchers were not able to review mail-in ballots in the Detroit area. It asked the court to keep the results from being certified.

Two GOP canvassers relented earlier this week, agreeing to certify the election results in Wayne County. But they now want to take it back, saying they were pressured into going along and that it doesn’t appear the state is going to comply with an apparent agreement to audit the results.

After an initial deadlock Tuesday, canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann agreed to certify the results with an apparent understanding that there would be an audit later on.

But Ms. Palmer indicated that it doesn’t appear Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson viewed the audit resolution as binding and said she wants to rescind her vote to certify the results.

“I initially voted not to certify the election, and I still believe this vote should not be certified and the State Board of Canvassers should canvass for an additional period,” reads an affidavit signed by Ms. Palmer and dated Wednesday evening.

Mr. Trump trails presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden by about 155,629 votes or 2.8%.

The state’s certification deadline is Dec. 13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.