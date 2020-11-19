Most voters say that it is time for President Trump to concede in the 2020 presidential election.

A Rasmussen Reports survey found that 61% of likely voters want Mr. Trump, whose reelection team has claimed widespread voter fraud sullied the election, to give it up.

The results broke along partisan lines, with 84% of Democrats saying they want Mr. Trump to concede compared to 37% of Republicans, and 59% of unaffiliated voters.

Voters are closely split over whether Democrat Joseph R. Biden benefited from fraud and shady business in the ballot counting.

“Forty-seven percent (47%) say it’s likely that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win, but 50% disagree,” the poll analysis reads.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters had a 3% margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.