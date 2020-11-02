Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is hosting an election-eve virtual rally on Monday evening featuring liberal stalwarts such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other like-minded Democrats running for office this year.

There’s a good chance that the Monday evening event, titled “Our Agenda is on the Ballot,” will overlap at least in part with Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s final pre-Election Day campaign event in Pittsburgh with Lady Gaga who, as the Trump campaign reminded the public on Sunday, is against fracking.

Mr. Sanders, Mr. Biden’s top rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, has been a team player since suspending his campaign and has forcefully made the case that a Biden administration would be better than four more years of President Trump.

Others slated to participate in Mr. Sanders’ event include Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Ro Khanna of California and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.

