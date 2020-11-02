D.C. business owners are boarding up buildings ahead of potential protests over the election, and the White House is expected to put up a “non-scalable” fence, according to CNN.

The fence reportedly will be made of the same lengthy metal material used during protests in the summer, and will stretch around the Ellipse and Lafayette Square.

Protests over police brutality and racism in the summer turned violent at times in the District as fires were set and buildings were damaged and looted. Metropolitan Police used chemical irritants, rubber bullets and flashbangs in response.

President Trump told Fox News Radio that he went into the White House bunker during one of the protests for an “inspection.”

Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that he is unaware of any “credible threats of violence” ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, but that the “entire” department will be on duty and time off will be restricted for the following days.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said late last month that if the National Guard is needed, “we will use them.”

