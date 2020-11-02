The Metropolitan Police Department is gearing up for potential protests on Election Day and the days after.

A department spokesperson said Monday there have not been “any credible threats,” but there will be “officers stationed at polling locations” and “increased patrol” on Tuesday.

The number of officers at each voting site was not specified, but Police Chief Peter Newsham said last week that the “entire” department will be on duty and time off will be restricted for the following days.

A traffic advisory for emergency parking restrictions and potential street closures on Tuesday and Wednesday was issued amid “multiple First Amendment demonstrations” scheduled to occur.

MPD did not immediately return a request for comment sent Monday about how many permit requests have been approved.

If the agency needs assistance from the National Guard, Mayor Muriel Bowser said late last month that “we will use them.”

Thousands have been spent on crowd control munitions to restock what MPD used during summer protests that caused property damage, according to The Associated Press.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.