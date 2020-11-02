A federal judge in Chicago issued a nationwide halt Monday to President Trump’s attempt to make more immigrants have to prove self-sufficiency in order to win a path to citizenship.

Judge Gary Feinerman ruled the government cut too many procedural corners in issuing what was known as the “public charge” rule.

Homeland Security had asked him to confine his ruling to a limited geography and to delay its effectiveness while it was appealed. The Obama appointee rejected both requests, announcing a nationwide policy.

Under the “public charge” rule, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was directed to look at would-be immigrants’ history of access to public programs such as food stamps, many forms of Medicaid, public housing assistance, welfare cash payments and Supplemental Security Income benefits.

If an officer believed immigrants haven’t proved they would be self-sufficient, their applications to adjust their status could be denied.

Judge Feinerman had previously issued an injunction against the rule, but the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision in January, had stayed his ruling while the case was heard in full.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.