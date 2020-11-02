PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a driver pushed onto the tracks as a train approached was able to jump out before her vehicle was struck in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say no one was injured in the incident near the Southside Riverfront Park at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the car was hit from behind and pushed onto the tracks as a train approached, but the driver jumped out and the car was unoccupied when the train clipped the vehicle.

Train traffic resumed after a brief delay, and the vehicle was towed. Public safety officials called it a “very close call” and urged everyone to “stay safe on the roads … especially with the first snow of the season moving in.”

