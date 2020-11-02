Political ad spending will not end when Election Day does. The National Council on Election Integrity, a group organized by campaign finance watchdog Issue One, said Monday it will spend $6 million on an advocacy campaign focused on the post-election period to ensure every vote is counted.

“November 3 is the last day for votes to be cast—not the last day for votes to be counted,” said Michael Beckel, spokesperson for the council and research director at Issue One, in a statement. “The Constitution and state election laws require us to count every vote, including legally cast absentee votes. We all have a patriotic duty to make sure all voters’ voices are heard and to let state and local election officials do their jobs without outside interference.”

The council is bipartisan and lists members as including Democrats such as former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright alongside Republicans such as former Sen. Dan Coats, who previously served as Director of National Intelligence for the Trump administration, and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.

The new ad campaign will begin with a $150,000 ad buy focused on the Washington, D.C., market in English and Spanish on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and Univision.

“No amount of yelling, no number of campaign ads, no pollster, nothing can decide an American election—except you,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad. “So there’s one thing left that we have to do: Let our election officials do their jobs and count every vote, just like the law requires. Because this election, it isn’t up to the candidates. It’s up to us. Keep counting.”

The council said its ad campaign will be national and focused on key battleground states in the days to come after Election Day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.