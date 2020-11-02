FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating four weekend shootings that left three people injured.

Authorities haven’t said whether they believe the shootings Saturday night and early Sunday are connected.

A 23-year-old man showed up at a Fargo hospital with a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Saturday. He was not cooperating with investigators, KFGO reported.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of gunshots and found a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police say four people in the vehicle were not hurt.

About 90 minutes later, police responded to another report of gunfire and found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released. Those involved in that incident were detained at the scene and police say no other people were being sought.

Nearly two hours later, a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Police found him outside the fire department headquarters. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

