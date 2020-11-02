A massive bet has been plunked down on Democrat Joseph R. Biden winning the 2020 presidential election.

Paul Krishnamurty, a pro gambler and analyst for Betfair’s Betting Exchange, said on Twitter: “Biggest ever political bet just placed on Betfair.”

“£1M on Biden at 1.5,” Mr. Krishnamurty said, referring to the decimal odds, which are the same as -200 American odds or ½ fractional odds.

The size of the bet is the equivalent of roughly $1.3 million U.S. dollars.

Mr. Biden has been the odds on favorite in his race against President Trump since March for many of the bookmakers in Ireland and England.

