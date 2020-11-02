Armed attackers stormed Kabul University on Monday and killed at least 19 students, according to media reports, sparking chaos on the campus as students fled the carnage.

Afghan officials said that in addition to the 19 fatalities, at least 22 others were injured in the assault during a book fair at the university. Top Iranian officials, including the country’s ambassador to Afghanistan, attended the event.

Afghan security forces responded to the scene and engaged the gunmen.

“The security forces are in the area trying to control the situation. They are advancing carefully to prevent any harm to the students,” Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Fathullah Moradi, a student at Kabul University, told Reuters that the gunmen “were shooting at every student they saw,” and that students frantically tried to escape the university grounds in the face of constant gunfire.

The Taliban, which routinely carries out attacks across Afghanistan despite striking a peace deal with the U.S. earlier this year, denied any involvement. Instead, the Taliban suggested that the attacks were secretly endorsed by the Afghan government to create anti-Taliban propaganda.

“It is with great sadness to have learnt that multiple assailants carried out an attack on Kabul university and inflicted casualties on university students and other civilian personnel,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. “Senior Kabul administration officials, instead of feeling a sense of shame and remorse, are trying to somehow attribute responsibility to the Islamic Emirate, which itself shows that these attacks are a joint venture carried out to manufacture raw propaganda material.”

The Taliban insisted it only carries out attacks on military outposts, though the United Nations and a host of other international observers have said the group is responsible for the deaths and injuries of scores of civilians.

The U.S. and Taliban struck an agreement last February that will see American forces exit the country in exchange for promises by the Taliban that Afghanistan will never again become a base of operations for terrorist groups such as al Qaeda.

The U.S. had about 12,000 troops in the country at the time the deal was signed. Trump administration officials have said recently that number will be down to about 2,500 by early next year.

The Taliban also is engaging in face-to-face talks with the U.S.-backed Kabul government, though the two sides continue to clash militarily despite those negotiations.

