For the faith community, get-out-the-vote has become a heavenly, heavy-duty cause. The Faith & Freedom Coalition revealed Monday that their volunteers have personally knocked on 5,138,299 doors and reached 9 million voters in battleground states — five times the number that the grassroots group contacted during the 2016 election.

“This is the largest voter education effort aimed at voters of faith in modern American political history,” says executive director Timothy Head, who now believes 5 million to 7 million new “voters of faith” will emerge to cast ballots as compared to four years ago.

“Evangelical Christians and faithful Roman Catholics are projected to total over one-third of the electorate,” Mr. Head notes.

His organization has a serious, state-of-the-art ground game, and it’s not over yet. Faith & Freedom projects it will make 183 million voter contacts by the time polls close Tuesday.

The coalition itself has 1,000 paid staff and boasts 1,885 devoted volunteers. Faith & Freedom has also mailed 32 million pieces of voter education mail, made 10 million phone calls, reached 15.2 million Christian voters in battleground states through digital ads, and distributed 30 million voter guides in over 127,000 churches. In recent weeks, the coalition also sent 5 million daily text messages to Christian voters that included a Christian voter guide and an application to find polling locations.

ELECTION DAY VIOLENCE MESMERIZES THE MEDIA

The news media appears convinced that Election Day 2020 will be drenched in violence from sea to shining sea. Or something. Much of the unsettling press coverage in the last 48 hours is now underscoring public alarm — placing law enforcement, plus local, state and federal governments on serious alert.

“Election Day becomes doomsday scenario for militia groups,” warned Politico.

“Election Day violence is a threat, here’s how to prepare for it,” warned Foreign Policy.

“Americans, fearing post-election violence, are eyeing each other with suspicion,” said the Dallas Morning News.

“With Election Day looming, an anxious nation hears rumblings of violence,” The Washington Post said.

“On the eve of a presidential election fraught with tension, warning flares are bursting across American skies. From federal and local law enforcement to analysts who track radical groups, concern is high about the possibility that violence could erupt, especially if the vote count drags on for days without a clear winner,” The Post continued, citing an increase in gun sales, talk of “civil war” and “an embrace of violent language” by President Trump and other leaders.

“Stores brace for post-election unrest and possibility of violence and damage to businesses after presidential results,” advised USA Today — which reported that “Election Day fears prompt Americans to buy guns and toilet paper.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO THE RESCUE

Despite the rigors posed by a nonstop reelection campaign, social unrest and a raging pandemic, President Trump took a moment in the middle of it all to right a wrong done to New Jersey Women for Trump, a 29,000-member private grassroots group which had a serious run-in with social media.

“We are very vocal in our support for the president. We’ve put a lot of volunteer effort into what we do. On Saturday, our Facebook page simply disappeared. It was gone, with no notice. They silenced us,” Priscilla Confrey, who co-founded the organization over a year ago, tells Inside the Beltway.

Then came a surprise. After a 12-hour campaign day, Mr. Trump took to Twitter very, very early on Sunday with a message directed to Facebook, tweeted on behalf of the group.

“Put them back on, now,” Mr. Trump told the social media giant.

Eight hours later, the bustling Facebook page was up and running.

“Facebook stated that they made an ‘enforcement error’. Thank you!” The president tweeted in response.

The incident was both an unforgettable experience and a teachable moment for the New Jersey ladies who had supported Mr. Trump from the get-go.

“We were so honored and thankful to the president. To help us out at 1 a.m., to defend a grassroots group that is not even in a battleground state — well, that was pretty extraordinary,” Ms. Confrey says.

“We also learned something. Social media companies are not news media — but I believe they should be held accountable and observe standards, similar to the news media. The social media companies have too much power. This is definitely something for Congress to examine in the future,” she observes.

THIRD-PARTY PITCH

“Are you among the 25% of Americans who disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Are you unhappy with the prospect of either of them being elected? Are you also inclined to think one is worse than the other, and that maybe you should hold your nose and vote for the lesser of two evils?” asks Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen in a last minute voter outreach.

“If so, please ask yourself, ‘How has voting for the lesser of two evils been working for me? If your answer is, ‘Not so well,’ try something different. The only way you’ll ever see real change is to vote for real change. I am the candidate for real change,” Ms. Jorgensen declares.

POLL DU JOUR

• 80% of U.S. adults say voters who support President Trump and voters who support Joe Biden get different facts, depending on what news organization they favor; 89% of “Trump supporters” and 84% of “Biden supporters” agree.

• 67% overall say their preferred news organization has presented factual information to favor one side of an issue; 73% of Trump supporters and 64% of Biden supporters agree.

• 56% overall their news organization has published breaking information that has not been fully verified; 59% of Trump supporters and 50% of Biden supporters agree.

• 37% overall say their organization has reported made-up information intended to mislead the public; 45% of Trump supporters and 22% of Biden supporters agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center survey of 10,059 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 6-12 and released Nov. 2.

