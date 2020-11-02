Joseph R. Biden is closing out his campaign Monday in Pittsburgh, where he’s teaming up with Lady Gaga for his final drive-in rally and pushing back against the idea that President Trump has been a champion for Black voters.

At his second-to-last stop, Mr. Biden mocked Mr. Trump’s claim that he has done more for the African American community since President Abraham Lincoln.

“Pittsburgh, honk if you think it is a bunch of malarkey,” he said, sparking a round of honking car horns. “You’ve got it. The truth is that Donald Trump has done more to harm black Americans than any president in modern history.”

The Trump campaign has been driving home the idea over the closing weeks of the campaign that the Republican is poised to make significant inroads with Black voters who have traditionally lined up behind Democratic presidential candidates.

A recent Rasmussen daily tracking poll found that 31% of likely Black voters would cast their support behind Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden has been pushing back over the final 48 hours of the campaign, signaling a strong turnout among Black voters could be one of his keys to victory.

Mr. Biden vowed Monday to invest more money in programs aimed at boosting Black-owned small businesses, boost funding for Title 1 schools, and sink $70 million in Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He also reminded voters that Mr. Trump promoted “birther” conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama and called his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black vice presidential nominee, a “monster.”

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has refused to condemn white nationalist groups and refused to say “Black Lives Matter.”

And he said Mr. Trump’s failed response has left people across the country more vulnerable to the threat, which has disproportionately impacted the Black community.

“We are done with the chaos,” Mr. Biden said. “We are done with the racism, we are done with the Tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility.”

The decision to hold his final stops in Pennsylvania underscores the important role the state is expected to play in deciding whether Mr. Trump gets another four-year term.

Mr. Trump won the state four years ago and has held a series of recent rallies across the state that have attracted thousands of supporters.

“Tomorrow we can end a presidency that has divided this nation,” Mr. Biden said. “Tomorrow we can put the end to a presidency that failed to protect the nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation, pouring gasoline on every racial incident in the country.”

