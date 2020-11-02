Joseph R. Biden is leading President Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University Poll released Monday that showed the Democrat has lost ground in some of the state’s swing counties.

The survey of likely voters found Mr. Biden with a 5-point to 7-point lead over Mr. Trump under different turnout models.

“All eyes have been on the Keystone State from the start. Pennsylvania voters may have responded more than most to key events, such as the conventions and the debates. This potential for movement is one reason why both campaigns have spent so much time there,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Pennsylvania has become the center of the political universe over the closing days of the campaign, with Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden holding a series of campaign stops in the state.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

