Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Monday he will not ban fracking, as he campaigned in Beaver County near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one day before Election Day.

“No matter how many times Trump tries to lie about it, I will not ban fracking — never said I would,” Mr. Biden said at a canvass kick-off.

Mr. Biden has called for no new permits for hydraulic fracturing for natural gas, or fracking, on federal land.

He has said in recent months that fracking has to continue as a transition source of energy on the longer road to reducing emissions.

President Trump’s campaign said Mr. Biden essentially ceded any chance to win Pennsylvania, Ohio or Texas when he said in their second and final debate that he wanted to transition away from the oil industry.

Mr. Biden and his campaign later clarified that he wants to wind down subsidies for the oil industry and not end the industry itself.

Mr. Biden was speaking as Mr. Trump was campaigning near the former vice president’s hometown of Scranton on the other side of the critical battleground state.

