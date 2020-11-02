Joseph R. Biden delivered a class-based appeal to voters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening, saying President Trump only wants rich people to cast ballots on Election Day and touting his own humble means during his extensive time in public life.

He quoted a news report saying that Mr. Trump’s team is necessarily relying on voter suppression efforts to win.

“Trump doesn’t want y’all voting,” Mr. Biden said. “He doesn’t want Americans voting. He thinks only wealthy folks should vote. And when America votes, though, America will be heard.”

He asked the crowd if it made sense that they pay more in taxes than Mr. Trump.

The president allegedly paid as little as $750 in federal income tax in recent years.

Mr. Trump says he prepaid significantly more than that and that in any event, it doesn’t make sense to pay more in taxes than you need to.

“I released 23 years of my tax returns. I had the dubious distinction of being listed as the poorest man in Congress for 36 years,” Mr. Biden said. “And then when I got elected vice president, [they] said it’s probable no man has ever assumed the office of vice president with fewer assets than Joe Biden.”

“I assume they weren’t speaking about intellectual assets,” he added. “Could have been, but who knows.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.