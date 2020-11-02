Musician John Legend took aim Monday at some of the country’s “former favorite rappers” that have rallied behind President Trump, joking at a rally for Joseph R. Biden that the pro-Trump rappers have formed “a new supergroup — it’s called the sunken place.”

Without naming them, Mr. Legend said people have wrongly bought into Mr. Trump’s “meanness,” “bullying,” and “selfishness.”

“They mistake it for strength - a kind of twisted masculinity,” he said at an event for Democrat Joseph R. Biden in Philadelphia. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” he said. “I think they have even found a new supergroup — it’s called the sunken place.”

Rapper Lil Wayne this endorsed Mr. Trump and the “Platinum Plan” that he has vowed to push during a second term.

Rapper 50 Cent, meanwhile, panned Mr. Biden’s tax plan, and Ice Cube has signaled a willingness to work with the Republican on Black issues.

“Trump’s Platinum Plan for black folks is nothing but fool’s gold because you can’t bank on a word he says,” Mr. Legend said of the president’s policy agenda.

Mr. Biden has been focused on turning out Black voters over the closing days of the 2020 presidential campaign.

