Justice Amy Coney Barrett heard oral arguments in her first case Monday since being confirmed to the high court last week in a dispute weighing access to government records by an environmental activist group.

Instead of making her first high court appearance inside the courtroom, the newly minted justice participated in her first Supreme Court case virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the teleconference hearing, Justice Barrett quizzed the government lawyer about what factors a court should examine to determine if an agency official labeled a document in such a way to escape disclosure to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Sierra Club, an environmental protection organization, wanted access to documents that detail the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed regulations issued in 2011 for water-cooling intake structures. Factories and plants take in water from lakes and rivers to cool their facilities.

The EPA moved to regulate the design and operation of the water intake structures since they could cause harm to aquatic life under the Clean Water Act. The agency consulted with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries about the impact of the regulations as part of the Endangered Species Act.

The Sierra Club filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the opinions issued from the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries on the impact of the EPA’s proposed rule.

The lower court sided with the activist group and against the federal government, which withheld some of the records, claiming they were only part of a pre-decisional process and not final adopted documents by the EPA.

After granting the government’s appeal, the high court is deciding if those documents can be shielded under part of the Freedom of Information Act.

Before hearing from the lawyers, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. welcomed Justice Barrett.

“It gives me great pleasure on behalf of myself and my colleagues to welcome Justice Barrett to the court,” he said.

