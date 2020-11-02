Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Monday at an election-eve rally in Philadelphia that Democrats need to run through the tape if they want to oust President Trump from office.

“We all know from the time the polls open tomorrow morning until they close, every minute counts. So we cannot let up,” Ms. Harris said. “Because it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

Ms. Harris said Mr. Trump has failed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“He failed to lead,” she said. “We have witnessed the greatest failure of a presidential administration in America’s history.”

She said there’s still reason for optimism.

“As we head into tomorrow, I know we are empowered. We are optimistic about our future,” she said. “The energy out there is real, and it is inspiring.”

The event, parts of which were in Pittsburgh where Joseph R. Biden was campaigning Monday, also featured appearances from musicians Lady Gaga, John Legend, and Common.

Doug Emhoff, Ms. Harris’s husband, was among the speakers who took the stage before her.

“This is a country in pain, and it’s a direct result of the lack of leadership in the White House,” Mr. Emhoff said.

Mr. Emhoff said unlike Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris are not going to try to force out Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious diseases expert.

“They’re not going to fire Dr. Fauci — they’re going to stand with Dr. Fauci and Science! Science!” he said.

