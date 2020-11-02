Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris told supporters in Pennsylvania on Monday that she doesn’t want to talk about “the other guy” — President Trump — on the eve of Election Day.

“We’re all here because we know that we’re better, so much better, than the guy who’s currently in the White House,” Ms. Harris said at a canvass kickoff in Luzerne County, which is near Joseph R. Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

“And you know, on this eve of the election, I just actually want to talk about Joe. I’m not going to talk about the other guy,” she said. “I don’t feel like talking about him right now — I just don’t.”

Ms. Harris also referred to Mr. Trump as “you know who” in dinging him for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said Mr. Biden wants to expand Obamacare and praised the former vice president for valuing the middle class.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden are holding multiple events in Pennsylvania on Monday as Democrats go all-in to try to flip the crucial state that Mr. Trump carried narrowly four years ago.

Mr. Trump is set to campaign near Scranton later on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.