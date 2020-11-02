LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - A Leavenworth woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, authorities said.

Alexandra E. Gilson, 31, was charged after authorities found the body of her husband, Joshua Gilson, 37, at a home in Leavenworth on Friday.

A 4-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl who were at the home were placed with family members, police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

“The primary focus of the investigation is domestic violence,” said Kitchens, who did not reveal how Joshua Gilson died.

Police are still determining a motive, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Alexandra Gilson also was charged with two counts of interference with law enforcement, County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Jeffery Samulczyk also was charged with interference with law enforcement involving allegedly tampering with evidence in the case, he said.

Alexandra Gilson and Samulczyk both made court appearances Monday. and said they would apply for court-appointed attorneys.

Court records indicate Joshua Gilson filed for divorce in August but asked that the case be dismissed last week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.