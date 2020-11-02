Several leftist groups are preparing to gather in Washington this week, and are warning of the need to fight against a potential coup by President Trump depending on the outcome of the election.

The leftists are concerned that Mr. Trump may refuse to leave office, and they plan to respond by causing unrest in the nation’s capital and harassing lawmakers returning to D.C. at train stations, local airports or their homes.

ShutdownDC published a working plan on its website to “make sure Trump leaves the White House” and noted that the group started training, researching and organizing several months ago.

The group plans three phases of its post-election demonstrations in the nation’s capital. After voting on Tuesday, ShutdownDC is calling on activists to gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House beginning at 4 p.m.

“Votes will still be coming in, so this will (probably) not be the time we need to create disruption to stop a coup — yet,” reads the plan on ShutdownDC’s website. “But we’ll be in a good place to respond to whatever might happen.”

Phase two, which runs from Wednesday through Friday this week, will involve mass demonstrations in the streets, and a ShutdownDC presentation online said it is hearing several national organizations will likely hold marches on Washington as well. The group plans to shut down the White House on Thursday with caravans of protesters.

“We’re coming by car, by bike, and on foot, and we’re coming in three waves — at 7am, 9am, and 11am,” said an announcement on ShutdownDC’s website.

ShutdownDC will begin phase three on Sunday, which it has labeled “No More Business as Usual.”

“The week after the election, members of Congress (many of whom will have just been voted out of office) are coming back to DC to go back into session. If Trump is trying to launch a coup, that’s no time for business as usual,” reads the ShutdownDC plan. “We’ll meet them at the train station or the airports or if they drive into town we can meet them at their homes. And if Trump has already conceded, then we can pivot and use these actions to demand COVID-19 relief and other essential legislation!”

The group has advocated for participating activists to be on the lookout for infiltrators who are not committed to their cause, encouraged its participants to use encrypted communications and urged that activists should, “generally avoid calling people by name, unless they have indicated that is ok.”

ShutdownDC, which describes itself as having grown out of protests in the summer of 2019, is far from the only group preparing to protest in D.C.

Choose Democracy, a crew of activists, academics and others, is also preparing to fight against a hypothetical coup that it fears Mr. Trump would launch.

Choose Democracy is led by activists Daniel Hunter and Jenny Marineau Zimmer and is urging its activists to be ready to act quickly. Its website points to the Soviet Union in 1991 as an example of a quick campaign to defeat a coup.

“We built Choose Democracy as a short-term platform, not an organization that lasts beyond this moment,” the organizers say on their website. “We focus on “What to do if there’s a coup?” so other groups can keep their focus on other important efforts: voter outreach, preventing voter disenfranchisement, defending vote-by-mail, and making things better whoever wins.”

Choose Democracy’s coup-o-meter on its website is fixated on “preparing for a coup” as of Monday and is urging users to sign up for text message alerts to “Find out the moment a coup starts.”

In preparation for such unrest, several D.C.-area businesses have boarded up their storefronts. Last week, Police Chief Peter Newsham said he was unaware of any credible threats of violence.

