NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) - A Norfolk man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist early this summer.

Edwin Belina Jr., 53, entered the plea Friday in an Otoe County court and was found guilty, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Belina now faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced in January for the June 20 death of 41-year-old Kevin Davidson, of Syracuse, Nebraska.

Investigators found Belina at fault for the crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra. Belina was driving a pickup truck that turned in front of Davidson, who died at the scene, police said.

