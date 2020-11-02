Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning President Trump that he’ll defeat in court any attempt by the Trump campaign’s lawyers to stop ballot counting on election night.

“Our elections are over when all the votes are counted. But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time,” Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat, tweeted at the president.

The president said Sunday night that his campaign’s lawyers are “going to go in the night of” the election on Tuesday to challenge the delayed counting of mail-in ballots. The Supreme Court last week allowed the state to count ballots for up to three days after Election Day.

“I think it’s a terrible decision by the Supreme Court — a terrible decision,” Mr. Trump said. “Now, I don’t know if that’s going to be changed, because we’re going to go in the night of — as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers. If people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have gotten their ballots in long before that, a long time.”

He also said he was concerned that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is a “political governor, a very partisan guy.”

Mr. Shapiro urged voters on Twitter on Monday to get out and vote.

“It’s not the president who picks the president — it’s the people who pick the president,” he said.

