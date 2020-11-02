LYNN, Mass. (AP) - Police shot and killed a robbery suspect in Massachusetts on Monday morning, authorities say.

The suspect was being pursued by Revere police after allegedly robbing a Walgreens pharmacy, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.

The shooting occurred in neighboring Lynn.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation, a spokesman said in an email. No additional information was released.

