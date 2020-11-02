Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler drew eye-rolls Monday when he warned of the likelihood of post-election violence by “white supremacist” groups in a city that has been roiled since May by left-wing Antifa rioting.

“Given the heightened concerns about potential violence, particularly from white supremist [sic] organizations and the divisive rhetoric from Washington, D.C., the need for coordination and partnership takes on statewide significance. Oregon is likely to be a flashpoint,” Mr. Wheeler tweeted.

His comment prompted chortles from conservatives, including Fox host Tucker Carlson and Blexit movement founder Candace Owens.

She said that retailers boarding up their stores in anticipation of rioting have also posted “Black Lives Matter” messages, an indication that they believe that window-breaking protesters are likely to come from the left, not the right.

“Now why would a business owner feel the need to spray paint on their own business boarded up, ‘We support Black Lives Matter?’ Because they’re hoping that they send that message,” said Ms. Owens on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “They know exactly who’s going to attack them. They know it’s not Trump supporters. They know it’s the left. It’s the radical left.”

Portland mayor blames “white supremist [sic] organizations” and “divisive rhetoric” from DC for potential violence in the city after election. https://t.co/r9RFtXNAY5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2020

For over five months, antifa have laid siege to Portland, leaving behind violence, destruction & death in the name of “racial justice.” Watch the new @getoutspoken20 video where I talk about this terrorist movement & its black shirt militants. pic.twitter.com/ynqFT3iq4L — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2020

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Portland on rioting-related charges since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to KOIN-TV.

“For over five months, antifa have laid siege to Portland, leaving behind violence, destruction & death in the name of ‘racial justice,’” tweeted Portland conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who was featured in a video released Monday by Log Cabin Republicans.

“Unfortunately, Democrats not only refuse to denounce Antifa’s violent extremism, they pretend that they don’t even exist,” Mr. Ngo said.

Mr. Wheeler is seeking reelection in Tuesday’s run-off race against left-wing community activist Sarah Iannarone, who has declared, “I am Antifa.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.