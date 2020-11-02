Flag-waving Trump caravans and convoys are parading on highways and bridges across the nation as Election Day approaches, earning praise from President Trump and condemnation from Democrats.

From the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey to the I-15 Freeway in Southern California, Trump supporters have been turning out in pickup trucks, SUVs and cars to show their support. Some of the miles-long caravans have snarled traffic and blocked bridges as the drivers stop their cars to chant and cheer for Mr. Trump.

In the past three days, Trump caravans also have been spotted in Marin County, California; New York City; the Washington, D.C., Beltway; Pima County, Arizona; Madison, Wisconsin; and Colorado. In New Jersey, a spokesman for the Turnpike Authority said several hundred vehicles were involved in the convoy on the Parkway on Sunday.

The convoy that received the most attention took place on I-35 in Texas on Friday, when dozens of pro-Trump drivers surrounded a Biden-Harris bus carrying Democratic campaign staffers. The FBI’s office in San Antonio said it is investigating the incident, prompting the president to proclaim that his supporters were “patriots” who did nothing wrong.

Fred Guttenberg, an activist against gun violence whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, called the pro-Trump caravan drivers in Texas “terrorists using cars as weapons.” He said their vehicles should be taken away and their licenses suspended.

Some Democrats claim that at least some of the convoys are an attempt at voter intimidation in Democratic neighborhoods. Lena Vincent, a student at the University of Wisconsin, said on Twitter that she “got caught” in a Trump convoy near her home in Madison.

“They were hanging out of their windows flipping everyone off,” she tweeted. “I was out running errands so I don’t have to leave the house for a few days specifically to avoid this kind of s–.”

Lisa Perna, a Trump supporter who uses the Twitter handle @touchedbyprayer, said of the convoy on the Garden State Parkway, “JERSEY IS GOING RED!!! Trump nation flooding the Garden State. We had a 3 mile Trump convoy rolling down the the Garden State Parkway! #MAGA2020”

The caravans have reminded some Trump supporters of pro-Trump “boat parades” that have taken place around the country.

