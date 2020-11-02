President Trump told supporters in Traverse City, Michigan on Monday that his opponent Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is trying to look like Tom Cruise in his aviators — but is too “fragile.”

Taking swipes at his competitor, who is often seen wearing a mask with his aviator sunglasses, the president rallied thousands of voters in the swing state he turned red in 2016 and is hoping to maintain its 16 electoral votes.

“A vote for Biden is a vote for lockdowns, layoffs, and misery,” the president said just hours before Election Day.

Mr. Trump told the Michigan voters that Mr. Biden supports COVID-19 lockdowns, but his administration is trying to open America back up after the coronavirus pandemic sparked most states to lockdown. Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had particularly strict lockdown restrictions.

The president recalled his victory in Michigan four years ago, saying he did better than expected — including with female voters. He said the same was true for Pennsylvania, another swing state worth 20 electoral votes that he turned red in 2016.

Sounding confident the night ahead of Election Day, Mr. Trump said polls were looking positive for him.

“We are going to win Pennsylvania. We are going to win Michigan too,” he said. “We can finish the job we started.”

“We see the real numbers,” the president added.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Mr. Biden up 5.1%. In 2016, it had Hillary Clinton up by 3.4%.

For Pennsylvania, The RCP average shows Mr. Biden up 2.9%, whereas in 2016 Ms. Clinton was up 1.9%.

Mr. Trump won both Michigan and Pennsylvania by less than 1% four years ago.

