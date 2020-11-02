Twitter said Monday it will crack down on accounts claiming to know the results of Tuesday’s elections before the criterion outlined by the social media platform for verifying an election’s result is met.

In a series of tweets from its @TwitterSupport account, Twitter said it may label candidates’ and campaigns’ tweets about election results before Twitter deems the results verified.

Twitter said it would consider an election result official when it is announced by a state election official or when two outlets of a list of seven accounts make election calls. The seven accounts include @ABC, @AP, @CBSNews, @CNN, @DecisionDeskHQ, @FoxNews, and @NBCNews.

“When people attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they’ll see a prompt pointing them to credible information before they are able to amplify it further on Twitter,” said Twitter from its @TwitterSupport account.

“If we see content inciting interference with the election, encouraging violent action or other physical harms, we may take additional measures, such as adding a warning or requiring the removal of Tweets,” said @TwitterSupport.

Twitter said it will prioritize the presidential election and hotly contested races for where it looks to label and restrict tweets. The social media platform said it will scour candidate and campaign accounts, accounts in the United States with more than 100,000 followers, and tweets with ‘significant engagement’ — meaning 25,000 retweets or likes — for content needing its warning labels.

The company said it is taking the steps because it is “committed to protecting the integrity of the #Election2020 conversation on Twitter.”

While Twitter’s company account is promoting its role in protecting the conversation surrounding the election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has insisted that his company will have no effect on the 2020 election.

Last week, Mr. Dorsey told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation that his company could not influence elections. When pressed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, Mr. Dorsey said the American people had other means of communication so Twitter was unable to influence the election.

