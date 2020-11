The son of Rudolph W. Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andrew H. Giuliani, who served as an assistant to President Trump, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

His father serves as Mr. Trump’s personal attorney.

